Donald Trump Asked Twitter To Remove A Mean Tweet Chrissy Teigen Wrote About Him

Three former Twitter executives were in a hearing with the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

During the hearing, Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, asked former Twitter exec Anika Collier Navaroli if Trump's White House ever reached out to the company to censor tweets. Navaroli indicated that they did.

The Trump WH wanted Teigen’s tweet calling Trump a PAB taken down lol pic.twitter.com/WkyQoJ3zIP — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

"Chrissy Teigan referred to Donald Trump as a 'pussy ass bitch'" pic.twitter.com/maAVA7tPK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

The tweet