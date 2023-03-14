Popular
Jared Russo
Twitter Has Rediscovered The Footage Of Bill Morgan Winning The Lottery Twice In A Row
This is the story of Bill Morgan, an Australian truck driver who technically died, came back to life, and then won the lottery two days in a row.
There's a lot of backstory to the incredible tale of Bill Morgan, a truck driver from Melbourne who briefly lost his life in an accident in 1998. Morgan was crushed in a truck accident in June '98 and suffered a fatal heart attack from the incident. He was clinically dead for 14 minutes, was revived and went into a coma for 12 days after that and then got better.

In 1999, he won the lottery after buying his weekly scratch-off lottery ticket. A local TV station asked him to reenact the winning moment, and he won even MORE money the very next day! If you want to read more about him, this Nerdbot article goes into further detail — but nothing can top the footage of him winning.


