Twitter Has Rediscovered The Footage Of Bill Morgan Winning The Lottery Twice In A Row

There's a lot of backstory to the incredible tale of Bill Morgan, a truck driver from Melbourne who briefly lost his life in an accident in 1998. Morgan was crushed in a truck accident in June '98 and suffered a fatal heart attack from the incident. He was clinically dead for 14 minutes, was revived and went into a coma for 12 days after that and then got better.

In 1999, he won the lottery after buying his weekly scratch-off lottery ticket. A local TV station asked him to reenact the winning moment, and he won even MORE money the very next day! If you want to read more about him, this Nerdbot article goes into further detail — but nothing can top the footage of him winning.

In 1999 this man was asked to reenact his recent lottery win for TV and ended up winning again on camera

