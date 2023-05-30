Popular
CILLIAN MURPHY FANCAM WHEN

Reimagining The 'Barbie' And 'Oppenheimer' Trailers If They Were Cut In Each Other's Style

Adwait
The hottest double feature of the summer, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" are expected to take the box office by storm — so why not have some fun with a trailer mashup.
Via TVJunkie.


Here are the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" trailers if you missed them.

