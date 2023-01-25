AI Has Recreated Some More Cartoons As Live Action '80s Sitcoms

If you look around the internet, you'll notice a lot of people are using AI to create somewhat realistic photos, and YouTube creators took that and said "what if we just made '80s style sitcom openings of our favorite cartoon series?" And now we have a lot of live action, fictional actors playing Rick, Morty, Fry, Bender, Beavis and Butt-Head.

There are ones on Marvel superheroes, SpongeBob as '80s dark fantasy films, The Bible recreated as AI photos, it's clearly a very hot trend to just make photo gallery montages of various things interpreted by a computer.