We Wish We Have These Stretchy, Reinforced Work Pants Years Ago

Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time doing household repair knows the pain of wearing out a pair of jeans only a few months after buying them. That, unambiguously, sucks. If you're sick and tired of dealing with that, these double-knee work pants from Proof are worth investing in.

They've made this rugged pair of pants actually strong enough to work in them regularly — the knees won't just dissolve right when they're starting to wear in.

Plus, they've made it with material that stretches, designed it with a gusseted crotch for better movement and built in some proper moisture wicking for some of those sweaty jobs.

