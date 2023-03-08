Popular
This Rugged Water-Resistant Duffle Bag Is Still Handmade In Chicago
Created by hand by a very small team, this 37-liter bag uses a performance fabric developed from sailcloths used in racing. These babies are meant to last.
There are countless reasons to like the X11 Duffle Bag: It has a removable strap, the handles snap together to snag quickly, the zippers are also water-resistant and the list goes on. But what we like most is the preservation of hand-crafted goods by people we know and trust.

Heck, Huckberry has such a good relationship with the folks at 1733 that they've procured a colorway that you simply won't find anywhere else. This bag is pricey, no doubt, but you know exactly where that money is going.



