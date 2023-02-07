This Titanium Multi-Tool Packs A Lot In Less Than Six Inches

Whenever we're out of the house, we like to keep a multi-tool with us, and this titanium tool is giving our existing tool a run for its money.

If you can snag the super early bird pricing, you can get one of these multi-tools for as low as $129 — 24 percent off the retail price. Estimated delivery is in March, so the wait will be very quick.

Plus, the folks behind this, EDC Monster, has done three crowdfunding campaigns. They have a track record.

Also Consider: These Near-Indestructible Sunglasses Are Made From Trash