These Near-Indestructible Sunglasses Are Made From Trash

These Near-Indestructible Sunglasses Are Made From Trash
The folks at Pangea Movement turn recycled waste into sturdy sunglasses and then use those funds to plant trees and clean up a Mangrove forest in the Philippines.
They create each pair of Mangrove Sunglasses by hand, and each and every pair looks a bit different based on the raw material.

Each pair is designed to hold up well to everyday use, and they even back up their product with a lifetime warranty. They're absolutely made to last.

Starting at $79 with early bird pricing, these recycled one of a kind sunglasses are estimated to be delivered in April of this year.

