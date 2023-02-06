These Near-Indestructible Sunglasses Are Made From Trash

They create each pair of Mangrove Sunglasses by hand, and each and every pair looks a bit different based on the raw material.

Each pair is designed to hold up well to everyday use, and they even back up their product with a lifetime warranty. They're absolutely made to last.

Starting at $79 with early bird pricing, these recycled one of a kind sunglasses are estimated to be delivered in April of this year.

