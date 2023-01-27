Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

This Crowdfunded Backpack Supports Apple's 'Find My' Service

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This Crowdfunded Backpack Supports Apple's 'Find My' Service
Where did you leave your bookbag? Now, you're a few swipe away from figuring out exactly where it wandered of to.
· 444 reads

This back water resistant backpack has everything you'd hope for in a modern bag, but it's smart too. Not only can you ping it, it'll send an alert to your device if it's out of range. The best part? The battery is replaceable, so you won't be stuck with a dead feature.

Early bird pricing starts at just $120 — 40% off the MSRP. Plus, the estimated shipping date is February of this year, so the turn around should be pretty quick.

Also Consider: Everything You Need To Make The Perfect Cup Of Pour Over Coffee At Home

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories