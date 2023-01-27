This Crowdfunded Backpack Supports Apple's 'Find My' Service

This back water resistant backpack has everything you'd hope for in a modern bag, but it's smart too. Not only can you ping it, it'll send an alert to your device if it's out of range. The best part? The battery is replaceable, so you won't be stuck with a dead feature.

Early bird pricing starts at just $120 — 40% off the MSRP. Plus, the estimated shipping date is February of this year, so the turn around should be pretty quick.

Also Consider: Everything You Need To Make The Perfect Cup Of Pour Over Coffee At Home