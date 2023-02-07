The Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

There's no getting around it — Game Pass Ultimate is an exceptional bargain. For $15 a month, you have access to hundreds of games on PC, Xbox and even streaming in a browser. It's more than enough to keep you busy every spare moment you have for gaming.

But just like with services like Netflix and Hulu for TV, having so many options can make deciding what to play difficult. So once you have your subscription up and running, we recommend that you tackle one of these games to get a taste of what's on offer.

If you love scary sci-fi, this slow-burn from Arkane ("Dishonored," "Deathloop") is an absolute must-play. It's nothing at all like the 2006 shooter that it's named after, but it's a lovely adventure in its own right. And with Arkane's "Redfall" out so soon, this is an excellent amuse-bouche.

We all know what "Tetris" is, but this is hands-down the best iteration of the concept ever released. Sure, you're still quickly managing falling blocks, but the dynamic music and visuals come together to make this a hypnotic joy to sink hours into.

Made by the original team behind "Life Is Strange," this three-part story puts you in control of two twins in a small Alaskan town coming to terms with their family's past and their supernatural connection with each other. It doesn't feature Chloe and Max from the more popular franchise, but the storytelling is on point.

A decade and a half after the original Xbox game, Double Fine's follow up to this platformer-adventure hybrid really did a number on us. Not only is the game significantly more approachable, the story sincerely touched our hearts.

You might have grown up with some primitive flight sims, but they're nothing at all like the latest iteration of "Microsoft Flight Simulator." This ambitious release uses real world data to build a full reconstruction of the entire globe. You can fly anywhere, but you'll probably want to start over your home town.

The "Horizon" sub-franchise is the very entertaining open-world sibling to the buttoned up "Forza Motorssport" series. You're racing through lush environments instead of doing laps on a track. Frankly, there's no better way to unwind than driving around finding everything on this massive map.

There aren't other games that look like this, but at its heart, it's a wonderful adventure game from the folks who have made some of the best RPGs in history. Get to know folks from a small town in the Holy Roman Empire around the time of the reformation, and do it with style.

While this expanded version of the beloved PS2 game was stuck on the PlayStation Vita for years, this extensive JRPG is now available on Xbox for the first time. Get to know Chie, Teddy and the whole gang as they jump into a TV world to battle monsters.

The "Yakuza" series is vast, and it's easy to get overwhelmed with the countless sequels and spin-offs. Thankfully, the "0" prequel is the clear place to get your feet wet. You'll get to know the characters that really matter, and experience some of the best (and funniest) writing in the series.

This unique pixel art adventure topped Grant's game of the year list last year, and the fact that it's a part of Game Pass means you should have no reason not to jump head first into one of the most engrossing games we've played this decade.

Want to find our more about games like these? Check out Digg Gaming.