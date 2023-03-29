Popular
The Best Amazon Picks In March Chosen By You
Extra car storage, weird facts and AirPods make up your favorite Amazon items for the month.
One of our favorite end-of-month traditions is looking back to see what Digg readers purchased the most from Amazon. Some things are handy, some of just funny but we enjoy it all.

Have yourself a Prime Membership? Take advantage of the wisdom of the crowd, and treat yourself to the best of the best.


Headrest Hooks

headrest hooks

When we bring back groceries, we don't want the bags rolling around in the backseat. These hooks are great for keeping everything in place, and even providing some extra room for storage. Plus, they don't cost very much.


Duck Lamp

duck lamp

Folks still cannot get enough of this duck lamp. It truly sets the mood quite nicely, so we understand. Let's all just lay down here and take a nap.


Windshield Wonder

Windshield Wonder

The temperature and humidity are all over the map, so we get some gross fog happening on our windshields. This tool does an great job at allowing us to see where we're headed. Turns out, that's important.


True Facts That Sound Like Bullshit

true facts

There's nothing more intoxicating than learning something that doesn't seem possible. Our next cocktail party is gonna be incredible when we drop some of these fun facts.


Cleaning Gel

Cleaning Gel

Keyboards, vents, corners and the like can get fairly grody since it's difficult to clean them thoroughly. That's why we really love this sticky goop to help get everything sparkling.


AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro 2

There are other decent, lower-cost options out there, but it's really hard to beat the AirPods Pro. They sound great, work well and have some superb features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio.


Drop Stop

drop stop

No more digging around for coins or wallets. Every car needs a drop stop in the driver's seat, and we won't hear any argument about it. No more zombie fries!


UFO Cow Abduction

UFO cow abduction

We'll admit that we have a particular fondness for desktop trinkets. This UFO abduction reminds us day in and day out that the truth is out there. Mulder and Scully were right.


FiberFix Tape

fiberfix tape

Duct tape is great — no hate here. It's just that there are some tasks that need something stronger. Thankfully, FiberFix is ten times stronger to help you keep everything in place without rips.


Kurt Cobain's Journals

kurt cobain journals

Lyrics, drawings and thoughts from one of the people who made 90s rock what it was. We're not shocked that people want a window into Cobain's creative process.


