The Best Amazon Picks In February Chosen By You

This is the best-selling item of the month, and it's not even close. We all can empathize with this tired little guy, and we want his radiant rump lighting up our rooms. Hundreds of years from now, they'll talk about how we wrote love letters by the glow of tired ducks in the olden times.

Fight the foggy glass with a cleaning tool that should come standard right from the lot. We're not waiting for the HVAC in the car to get its act together anymore — we have places to be.

How are we supposed to remove dust and crumbs from tiny little nooks? Previously, we'd just shrug it off, but now it's easy to reach in with some of this goop. Our cars and electronics haven't been this clean in years.

There are very few things that can beat an unbelievable fact. When we learn something that seems counterintuitive, it's all we want to talk about with everyone we know. This book is crammed with hundreds of wild facts, and that's more than enough conversation for the rest of the year.

This mug has a strong pull for us because it's such a sneaky, clever social tool. At first, it just seems like a cheery little comfort item. Pleasant, kind, joyous. But as soon as you take a sip, your true feelings make themselves known.

Nobody gets tired of "3 Up 3 Down," and that's why it has such staying power. Play with kids, friends or older relatives, and you'll still find yourself having a heck of a time with this speedy card game.

Fast food, coins, keys and electronics are all somehow magnetized to the cracks between car seats. We don't want to dig around for our lost parking quarters only to find a mummified chicken nugget, so Drop Stop is a must.

This particular model holds clear appeal for both aesthetic and practical reasons. Obviously, it looks incredibly cool to have these plant-filled beakers, but being able to eyeball the roots of your plants is a pretty friggin' strong argument for this design.

The dumpster fire has become a part of our lives over the last seven or so years, and we're all for embracing it. We all live through the dumpster fire every day, so it makes perfect sense that it should start pulling some of its weight with an actually useful task like holding pens.

The last thing you want when you're up on a ladder is to hear the clink of a screw hitting the floor. Wrap this baby around your wrist, and it'll keep everything in place through the use of arcane magic magnets.

