The Best Amazon Picks In June Chosen By You

We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in June.

What do Digg reader love most? Fighting bug bites, opening jars and listening to music. At least, that's what their Amazon picks from June seem to indicate.

Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing

Nobody likes getting bitten, but the Bug Bite Thing aims to help minimize symptoms by sucking out the bug juice.


Jar Opener

Jar Opener

Never ask for help again when a jar is giving you trouble. This anti-skin opener is here to handle the vast majority of jar sizes.


AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Cut out the fan noise and city sounds and actually hear the music you're listening to. Noisy neighbors be gone!


Pruners

Pruners

Are your plants getting out of control? Take 'em down a peg with these excellent handheld snips.


Nerdwax

Nerdwax

Glasses keep dropping down your nose? Nerdwax is there to keep 'em right where they belong. Be sure to wax your nerds regularly.


Bushcraft Illustrated

Bushcraft

Want to know how to best live and thrive in the wild? This illustrated guide from Dave Canterbury is a perfect place to start.


Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Microwave cleaner

We all know cleaning the microwave sucks. Let mama do the hard work, and you can just give a rub down with a towel after.


Montague Island

Montague Island

Who doesn't love a murder mystery? Prove yourself to be a proper sleuth with this incredibly tricky book.


Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush

Aquapaw

Is your pooch getting a bit funky? Make bath time a lot easier with this clever mix of sprayer and brush.


Drop Stop

Drop Stop

Keep losing your phone or wallet in the crack between the seats? Drop Stop prevents any unexpected losses on your way to the drive-thru.


