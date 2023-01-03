The Best Amazon Picks In 2022 Chosen By You

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

2022 had a lot of highs and lows, but we were always pleased to see just how outlandish the tastes of Digg users can get. And if you've got yourself a Prime Membership, why not pick up some of their faves for the new year?

These lights are a joyous addition to any home. We don't just slide out of bed and drag ourselves to the bathroom in the middle of the night anymore. Instead, we skip through the magical woods to the portal of another world. Or, at the very least, that's what it feels like.

The foggy film that happens on windshields is a huge pain in the butt, but this low-cost accessory has improved hundreds of Digg readers' lives in 2022.

We don't have a single negative thing to say about this card game. It's fast-paced, easy to pick up and we simply love having it in the rotation for family events.

Listen here, pal! There's no competing with the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro. They sound great, work seamlessly with other Apple devices and the noise canceling lets us actually get work done at a cafe.

We might as well donate our regular "Monopoly" game since it never gets played anymore. "Deal" is just a better experience and value. We don't have to remind other players to pay attention anymore.

After all these years, we're still full of screams. AHHHHH! See, right there, we're screaming again. This goat knows what's up.

Dropping a french fry down the gap of your seats is terrible, but what's even worse is dropping your keys in months later. No more rummaging around in decaying fast food crumbs to find something important! Drop Stop will fill your cracks.

This gel has remained a must-have for Digg readers for years now. It's inevitable that we end up with dust and dirt in small places, and this yellow goop helps us get rid of it with ease.

It's easy to forget during the colder months, but bug bites REALLY SUCK. Obviously, bug repellent is a great option to reduce your exposure, but the Bug Bite Thing is there for you once the incident has already occurred.

Why do you all love these finger puppets so much? We still don't really understand why they're so popular, but we're not here to judge. Enjoy yourselves and your freaky little puppets.

