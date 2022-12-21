DIGG PICKS
The Best Amazon Picks In December Chosen By You
Have yourself a Prime Membership? Get the most out of it with Digg readers' favorite items on Amazon's storefront. These are the best-selling items for the last month of 2022.
3 Up 3 Down Card Game
Yet again, Digg readers love this card game. Considering the time of year, it's not surprising that folks are trying to pass the time with family.
Squirrel Finger Puppet
You all really like to get weird, and these finger puppets fit the bill just fine. How many kids opened up a squirrel puppet in pieces this holiday?
Skyjo
This is an excellent game for family gatherings, and the reviews bare that out. Play together and keep the discourse to a minimum.
Screaming Goat
This goat knows exactly what it's like to be inside our brains. Non-stop screaming at all times.
Motivational Swearing Coloring Book
Heck! Darn! People are motivated by swearing, and we all know it. So get your ding-dang rump in gear, and get this coloring book.
Letters Of Great Women
We're split on this collection of incredible writings. On one hand, we're inspired to write like we've never written before. On the other hand, how could we possibly live up to these expectations.
Monopoly Deal
Beat it, Monopoly, this is a faster card-based game inspired by the old game. It's a lot more fun, and people complain a whole lot less.
Bob Ross Ornament
Bob Ross! Bob Ross! Bob Ross! We have a goat on this list, but it's clear that we also have the GOAT.
Cat Socks
It's so cute that it kind of hurts — it feels like when you eat too much candy and then your tummy hurts. We're pained by the cuteness.
Windshield Wonder
At this point, vehicle makers should just include this product with every sale. Everyone finds it useful.
