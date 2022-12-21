Popular
The Best Amazon Picks In December Chosen By You

Grant Brunner
We share our favorite Amazon picks with you every single day, but these are picks chosen by other Digg readers.
Have yourself a Prime Membership? Get the most out of it with Digg readers' favorite items on Amazon's storefront. These are the best-selling items for the last month of 2022.


3 Up 3 Down Card Game

3 Up 3 Down Card Game

Yet again, Digg readers love this card game. Considering the time of year, it's not surprising that folks are trying to pass the time with family.


Squirrel Finger Puppet

Squirrel Finger Puppet

You all really like to get weird, and these finger puppets fit the bill just fine. How many kids opened up a squirrel puppet in pieces this holiday?


Skyjo

Skyjo

This is an excellent game for family gatherings, and the reviews bare that out. Play together and keep the discourse to a minimum.


Screaming Goat

screaming goat

This goat knows exactly what it's like to be inside our brains. Non-stop screaming at all times.


Motivational Swearing Coloring Book

Motivational Swearing Coloring Book

Heck! Darn! People are motivated by swearing, and we all know it. So get your ding-dang rump in gear, and get this coloring book.


Letters Of Great Women

letters of great women

We're split on this collection of incredible writings. On one hand, we're inspired to write like we've never written before. On the other hand, how could we possibly live up to these expectations.


Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Deal

Beat it, Monopoly, this is a faster card-based game inspired by the old game. It's a lot more fun, and people complain a whole lot less.


Bob Ross Ornament

bob ross

Bob Ross! Bob Ross! Bob Ross! We have a goat on this list, but it's clear that we also have the GOAT.


Cat Socks

cat socks

It's so cute that it kind of hurts — it feels like when you eat too much candy and then your tummy hurts. We're pained by the cuteness.


Windshield Wonder

Windshield Wonder

At this point, vehicle makers should just include this product with every sale. Everyone finds it useful.


