Sexy Valentine's Day Must-Haves

While Valentine's Day doesn't have to be exclusively about intimacy, it's a great opportunity for couples to explore their spicier interests.

We're all for keeping things safe, consensual and sexy, so here are some of our picks to make Valentine's Day 2023 extra special.

Remember that everything that happens before clothes come off is pretty important. This game offers three levels of spiciness so you can slowly transition exactly as far as you're comfortable.

If you use condoms, this is a great opportunity to mix things up with a variety pack. Pick from twisted, intense, her pleasure and warming, or switch things up as the night progresses.

Certain spicy acts have become fairly popular lately, but anything involving the butt can make people sick. If you want to avoid the risk of waking up with a bad tummy, some added protection is worth investing in.

If you're using condoms or toys, you're going to want to stick with water-based lubes to stay safe and smooth. That doesn't mean you can't spice it up with heating or cooling varieties though!

Don't have to worry about condoms or toys? Many people prefer silicone-based lubes for their silky texture and long-lasting attributes.

If you're using a toy, keeping cleaner on hand is a must. Any exposure to moisture can lead to lots of bacteria, and we wouldn't want that making anyone ill.

Any interest in dipping into the world of BDSM? This kink kit offers eleven different pieces to use and combine as you all see fit. Just go slow and make sure everyone's on board.

It's easy to forget about toys specifically designed for the penis, but the folks at Tenga make some wonderful sleeves that add some novelty to the experience.

The Hitachi Magic Wand is simply the best — it can't be outdone. And now that there's a battery-operated model, you're no longer tied to a wall outlet.

For anyone interested in butt play, this set of three plugs is a good place to start. Start small, go very slow and find your comfort level.

