Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Sexy Valentine's Day Must-Haves

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Sexy Valentine's Day Must-Haves
Want to spice things up for Valentine's Day this year? Here are our top picks to make this your most memorable holiday to date. Warning: Things are about to get a bit NSFW.
· 856 reads

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

While Valentine's Day doesn't have to be exclusively about intimacy, it's a great opportunity for couples to explore their spicier interests.

We're all for keeping things safe, consensual and sexy, so here are some of our picks to make Valentine's Day 2023 extra special.


Talk, Flirt, Dare

talk flirt dare

Remember that everything that happens before clothes come off is pretty important. This game offers three levels of spiciness so you can slowly transition exactly as far as you're comfortable.


Condom Variety Pack

condoms

If you use condoms, this is a great opportunity to mix things up with a variety pack. Pick from twisted, intense, her pleasure and warming, or switch things up as the night progresses.


Dental Dam Variety Pack

dental dams

Certain spicy acts have become fairly popular lately, but anything involving the butt can make people sick. If you want to avoid the risk of waking up with a bad tummy, some added protection is worth investing in.


Water-Based Lube

water based lube

If you're using condoms or toys, you're going to want to stick with water-based lubes to stay safe and smooth. That doesn't mean you can't spice it up with heating or cooling varieties though!


Silicone-Based Lubes

silicone based lube

Don't have to worry about condoms or toys? Many people prefer silicone-based lubes for their silky texture and long-lasting attributes.


Toy Cleaner

toy cleaner

If you're using a toy, keeping cleaner on hand is a must. Any exposure to moisture can lead to lots of bacteria, and we wouldn't want that making anyone ill.


Kink Kit

kink kit

Any interest in dipping into the world of BDSM? This kink kit offers eleven different pieces to use and combine as you all see fit. Just go slow and make sure everyone's on board.


Tenga Eggs

tenga eggs

It's easy to forget about toys specifically designed for the penis, but the folks at Tenga make some wonderful sleeves that add some novelty to the experience.


Cordless Hitachi Magic Wand

hitachi wand

The Hitachi Magic Wand is simply the best — it can't be outdone. And now that there's a battery-operated model, you're no longer tied to a wall outlet.


Anal Training Kit

training kit

For anyone interested in butt play, this set of three plugs is a good place to start. Start small, go very slow and find your comfort level.


Also Consider: Non-Spicy Gift Guides

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories