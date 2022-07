The Nebulizer Polisher from Topposh uses a ten-minute uniform heat treatment to make your 3D prints much, much smoother. They've already raised over $200,000 on Kickstarter, so it's time to jump in and improve your prints.

The polisher starts at about $139, and the esitmated delivery in December of this year. Sounds like 2023 is going to be a wild year for printers.