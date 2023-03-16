Popular
Lightweight Loafers That Go With Everything

Grant Brunner
Made by hand in a multi-generational Italian workshop, these beautiful leather loafers are well-suited to spring, summer and fall.
Considering these stylish, comfortable loafers are still made by hand in Northern Italy after six generations, it's kind of shocking that they only cost $190 for a pair.

Huckberry has over two hundred reviews for these best-selling shoes, and the average rating is 4.3/5. Just keep in mind that anyone with feet that are in-betweeners should probably consider opting for a size down.

And if they arrive without the right fit, worry not. You have 30 days to return 'em. Huckberry makes the whole process surprisingly easy.

