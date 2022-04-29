Go Camping In Style With Our Favorite Glamping Picks

This summer, my wife and I are treating ourselves to a full week of glamping at a beautiful State Park here in Delaware. And while I don't think I'm going to get full approval to buy everything on this list, I'm enviously eying all of it. Hopefully, you'll get to enjoy some of these as well.

Without a doubt, this is the nicest cooler I've ever laid eyes on. Heck, it's basically a portable fridge. This is definitely out of my price range, but it'd really make this trip truly glamorous.

I've struggled with getting the fire going enough times to know when I need some help. With Looflighter in play, cooking any meal in the great outdoors will be much, much easier.

Whether you're hanging out at the campsite or headed toward the pond for a dip, you've gotta have your tunes going. And because this speaker is made to be nigh-on indestructible, you don't have to worry about it being wrecked by nature.

Look, no glamping trip is possible without at least some power. Jackery makes wonderful power stations with hefty batteries, and you can even opt for solar panels to go off the grid fully.

I've gone camping in the tiniest tents, and it's been totally fine. But if luxury is on the table, a huge tent is a good place to start. Even if you end up in a cabin, it's nice to have a bug-free space to relax.

Truly, nothing makes a vacation better than napping in a hammock. I don't know why, but it's just a better experience all around.

You don't want just any ol' blanket for your camping experience — you want a proper outdoor model. It's not as big of a deal in the summer, but any risk of cold nights makes a nice blanket like this mandatory.

When there's nothing pressing on your calendar, you end up sitting around a lot during camping trips. At the very least, I do. I want to be comfortable as a I lounge fireside, and I'm sure you'll agree.

If you can't sleep, the whole vacation can be ruined. It's absolutely worth it to invest in a high quality sleeping pad to prevent unexpected late nights and back pain.