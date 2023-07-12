Popular
Max Speed Limits Around The World, Mapped

Jared Russo
Max Speed Limits Around The World, Mapped
In both miles per hour and kilometers per hour, you can see the US states and countries around the world that let you literally put the pedal to the metal. Floor it, baby!
If you like to live dangerously, and feel the wind blowing through your hair in a convertible cruising at 85 miles per hour, then you may want to move to Texas. This map, from Mangolicious786, shows the US states' and other countries maximum speed limits available.

The Middle East, Montana and Texas, most of Europe and Argentina are among the places you should consider driving in the most if you're a speed demon. Or you can just go to Germany for the autobahn, where you can go as fast as you want. No limits over there, go nuts (responsibly).


Click image to enlarge

max speed limits map


Via u/Mangolicious786.

