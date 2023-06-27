The World's Most Livable Cities, Mapped

Each year, The Economist publishes the official ranking of the cities with the best living conditions, based on infrastructure, healthcare, culture, the environment, education and stability. There were 173 cities that qualified based on population globally, and while the top ten are showed below, there are going to be some places you might not want to live in, such as Damascus, Tripoli, Kiev or Algiers. We should note that COVID-19 also factors into these rankings, as well as perceptions of corruption, civil unrest, cost-of-living crises like inflation and crime levels.

Canadian healthcare seems to be a surefire way to make their cities appear on the list over rival American ones, as Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto all made the top ten (or eleven, since there was a tie).

Europe secured the top two on the list with Vienna and Copenhagen, both nearly getting a perfect score out of 100, and Australia also makes quite the impression with cities like Melbourne and Sydney in the top four. Narrowly making it was Osaka, Japan, and Auckland, New Zealand, which really shows how impressive Oceania is.

Via Anna Fleck, Statista.

[Photo by Leyre on Unsplash]