US States That Have The Death Penalty, Visualized

The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) is a non-profit organization that provides the media and public with analysis and information on capital punishment in America. Using DPIC data, Statista visualized which of the US states do and don't have the death penalty in 2023.

According to the DPIC, capital punishment is a legal penalty in as many as 27 states — although executions aren't actually carried out in a number of them. Governor-imposed moratoriums or reviews are in place in Arizona, Oregon, California and Pennsylvania, while excutions in Nevada, Montana, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently halted.

Among the states that still impose death sentences, eight have not carried out an execution in the last decade — though this is only due to a lack of death row inmates, a lack of suitable drugs, or both. Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas have all seen executions in 2023, while prisoners were last executed in Alabama and Mississippi in 2022.

Via Statista.