Marijuana Legislation In The US, Visualized

In 2022, cannabis was decriminalized federally in the US with the passing of the MORE Act, but it remains illegal at the federal level — meaning the drug is still prohibited by law, but a person wouldn't be prosecuted or criminalized for carrying under a certain amount.

Individual American states have the right to pass their own legislation around the sale and use of cannabis. The below timeline by New Frontier Data shows the legal status of weed in each US state, as well as the year it was allowed for medical and/or recreational use.

A second timeline illustrates when, in the next few years, certain states are expected to pass laws legalizing the use and sale of cannabis. The next states New Frontier Data expects to permit the sale of recreational weed are Minnesota and Oklahoma — while it doesn't anticipate Kentucky legalizing even medical marijuana until 2028.

