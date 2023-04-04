US Surburbs That Offer City-Like Lifestyles, Mapped

When it comes to settling down, many people want both the vibrancy of city life and the privacy of surburban areas — but which parts of the US strike the right balance?

To answer that question, StorageCafe compared 912 cities — with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 in the 100 largest metropolitan areas — and ranked those that offer the best blend of city and suburban life. The factors they studied included housing affordability, demographics, health, education and safety.

Top Three Best Suburbs For A City-Like Lifestyle

Edina, Minnesota, ranks first overall, scoring highly when it comes to its business sector, amenities and transportation. Forty percent of Edina's housing consists of apartments, and the suburb boasts 58 businesses for every 1,000 residents. In second is Falls Church, Virginia. Despite being home to just 15,000 people, the suburb offers the vibe of a city through its diversity and great amenities. Housing isn't particularly cheap in Falls Church, but the median household income is over $155,000. California's Palo Alto places third on the list. There are around 60 businesses in Palo Alto per 1,000 residents, and while the housing is pricey, the median income falls around a very decent $195,000.

Via StorageCafe.

[Image credit: Mac Gaither]