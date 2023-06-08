The US States That Have The Most Sex, Mapped

June 9 is National Sex Day — and with that in mind, naplab set out to discover how often Americans get some, and which US states are getting more than the others.

The mattress review site asked 1,567 people how many times a week they have sex, and which state they live in, and visualized their findings in the graphic below.

Key Findings:

According to the survey, people in Alaska have sex more frequently than anywhere else in the country, at an average of 2.806 times a week. Following behind is New Mexico and Vermont , with a weekly average of 2.064 and 1.702 times, respectively.

The Americans having the least sex are those living in Colorado , where the weekly average is just 0.420, or roughly once every two weeks.

Of the survey's 1,567 respondents, 7.8 percent said they have sex once a day, 45.6 percent have sex once a week, 24.8 percent have sex once a month and 9.5 percent have sex once a year.

Overall, Americans have sex an average of 1.06 times per week.

Click image to enlarge

Via naplab.