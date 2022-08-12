LOOK OUT FOR ONE ANOTHER
Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized
Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year.
Key Takeaways
-
It's estimated that so far this year, companies including Ford, Carvana, Coinbase and Peloton have already laid off thousands of employees each.
-
A large portion of layoffs happened between June and August.
-
A recent Insight Global poll found that 78 percent of US workers fear losing their job in the next recession, while 54 percent say they would take a pay cut if it meant avoiding the sack.
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.