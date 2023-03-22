The Types Of Government Around The World, Mapped

Hundreds of countries make up the world, but there are only handful of different ways they're governed. The nine broad types of government system worldwide are:

Constitutional monarchy

Semi-constitutional monarchy

Absolute monarchy

Presidential republic

Semi-presidential republic

Parliamentary republic

One-party state

Republic with an executive presidency nominated by or elected by the legislature

Now that's cleared up, let's see which countries across the globe follow which form of governance. (Visual Capitalist notes that the systems are charted according to each country’s legal framework, meaning that while some countries may share the same legally recognized government system, how they actually rule may be quite different.)

Click image to enlarge

Most countries around the world are either a presidential or semi-presidential republic. In the former, an independent chief executive has extensive powers when it comes to domestic affairs and foreign policy. In semi-presidential republics, on the other hand, the president is the head of state while the prime minister is the head of government.

Just Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Eswatini and the Vatican City are absolute monarchies, where the ruler has total control over governance of the country.

In a one-party state such as China, just one political party is permitted to form a government — all others are either outlawed or have their participation in elections limited.

Via Visual Capitalist / Truman Du.