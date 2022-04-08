Honey, I'm Home
The Living Arrangements Of People Aged 25-34 Have Changed Drastically Since The 60s
submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
According to US Census Bureau data shared in a viral thread by Redditor u/theimpossiblesalad, the living arrangements of 25 to 34-year-olds in the US has changed dramatically since records began in the 1960s.
Key Details
- The most drastic change is seen in those living with a spouse; according to the data, the number of young people in this living situation has plummeted from almost 83 percent in 1967 to 37.5 percent in 2021.
- In the same period, the number of 25 to 34-year-olds living with parents or relatives has grown from 12.9 to almost 29 percent.
- Living with a partner has also become more common. In 1967, just 0.2 percent of people aged 25-34 lived with a partner; last year, the number reached a record 16.8 percent.
Read more at Statistics_Data_Fact.
H/T: DataIsBeautiful
