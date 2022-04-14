BRING A CHAIR
Theme Park Rides And Attractions With The Longest Wait Times, Ranked
1.1k reads | submitted by Adwait
Redditor RevolutionarySun9574 used numbers from Thrill Data to find out which attractions had the longest wait times. Here's what the data shows:
- Disney theme park rides dominated the top 14 attractions with the longest wait times with 13 entires. Just one non-Disney ride, "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" at Universal Studios, made the list.
- Over ten rides had wait times of over an hour, and the "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" and "Avatar Flight of Passage" ride wait times exceeded 100 minutes.
H/T: DataIsBeautiful.
