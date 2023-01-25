Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SORRY NOT SORRY

The World's Ugliest Buildings, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait
The World's Ugliest Buildings, Visualized
Here's a look at some of the ugliest building designs, according to armchair critics on Twitter.
· 138 reads

Buildworld made a list of the world's mist vilified buildings and further looked at what people had to say about each design to see which ones received the most backlash aka were determined to be the ugliest.


Key Takeaways

  • The UK's most criticized building design was the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, and it received more online hate than the US's most criticized building, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in DC.

  • Some of the least criticized designs, meaning people were generally impressed by the design or during a visit, include: London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, the Agbar Tower in Barcelona, Paris's Montparnasse Tower, the Milad Tower in Tehran and Milan's Bosco Verticale.




Via Buildworld.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories