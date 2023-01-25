SORRY NOT SORRY
The World's Ugliest Buildings, Visualized
Buildworld made a list of the world's mist vilified buildings and further looked at what people had to say about each design to see which ones received the most backlash aka were determined to be the ugliest.
Key Takeaways
-
The UK's most criticized building design was the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, and it received more online hate than the US's most criticized building, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in DC.
-
Some of the least criticized designs, meaning people were generally impressed by the design or during a visit, include: London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, the Agbar Tower in Barcelona, Paris's Montparnasse Tower, the Milad Tower in Tehran and Milan's Bosco Verticale.
Via Buildworld.