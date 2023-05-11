park life
The World's 25 Largest Urban Parks, Ranked
An urban park is one contained entirely within a locality’s municipal boundary or metropolitan area — and some of them, despite their city surroundings, are pretty huge. Playground Equipment ranked the 25 biggest urban parks in the world by acres, and visualized them in the graphic below.
The World's Top Ten Largest Urban Parks
Chugach State Park — 495,199.2 acres (Anchorage, Alaska)
Gatineau Park — 89,205 acres (Gatineau, Canada)
Table Mountain National Park — 54,610.3 acres (Cape Town, South Africa)
Margalla Hills National Park — 42,961.7 acres (Islamabad, Pakistan)
Pedra Branca State Park — 30,626.2 acres (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
McDowell Sonoran Preserve — 30,394 acres (Scottsdale, Arizona)
Losiny Ostrov National Park — 28,664.2 acres (Moscow, Russia)
Franklin Mountains State Park — 24,246 acres (El Paso, Texas)
Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge — 22,758.4 acres (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Bukhansan National Park — 19,748.7 acres (Seoul, South Korea)
Via Playground Equipment.