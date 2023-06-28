The Street Price Of Cocaine Around The World, Ranked

According to the UN's recently published World Drug Report 2023, more people than ever are using cocaine, and production of the drug has surged to an all-time high. The increased production and newly diversified supply chains have seen the cost of cocaine drop across Europe, but how do these prices compare to those of other countries around the globe?

Using UN data, Statista charted the average street price of a gram of cocaine in selected countries worldwide in 2021, converted into US dollars.

At $286 per gram, cocaine is priciest in the United Arab Emirates, where drug laws are extremely strict. In Saudi Arabia, where similarly severe penalties are imposed, a gram of the stuff will cost you an average of $266 — though it's almost just as expensive in Australia, at $263.

On the other end of the scale, a gram costs just $6 in Bolivia, the world's third-largest producer of cocaine. In Portugal, where all drugs have been decriminalized since 2001, the average street price of cocaine is a relatively cheap $40 per gram.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Colin Davis]