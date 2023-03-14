The Price Of A McDonald's Big Mac In Every US State And Around The World, Mapped

In 1986 The Economist's Pam Woodall created the Big Mac Index as a way to compare the purchasing power parity (ratio of the prices in national currencies of the same goods/services) of global currencies. For example, In December 2022, a Big Mac cost £3.79 in Britain and $5.36 in the US, The Economist says that this shows that the GBP was undervalued against the USD by 12.9 percent.

Using McDonald's global menu prices, from capital cities, SavingSpot mapped out the most expensive and affordable Big Mac that the Golden Arches offers around the world.

Key Takeaways:

The most expensive Big Mac in the world costs $7.75 and can be found on menus in two nations: Switzerland and Liechtenstein. As of 2021, both of those nations had just 171 outlets combined.

Some of the cheapest Big Mac's were on the menu in Pakistan ($1.91), Egypt ($2.12) and Brazil ($2.36).

In the US, Hawaii has the highest Big Mac price ($5.31) whereas Mississippi patrons pay the lowest ($3.91).

Six out of the top 10 most expensive McDonald's items cost more than $10, and seven of those items are on European menus. France's Triple Cheddar & Double Beef burger, which costs $15.70, is the most expensive item on the list.

Via SavingSpot.