Neighbors In These Countries Are Most Likely To 'Borrow' Your Wi-Fi

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.9k reads
The next time someone on the Euro trip asks for your wi-fi password, just give it to them.

According to Statista's Global Consumer Survey, Europeans love "borrowing" their neighbors' wi-fi, while the rates of neighbors borrowing wi-fi in China, the UK and America were nearly half of those prevalent in Europe.

The survey showed that rates were highest in the Netherlands. Sixteen percent of Dutch respondents said they use someone else's wireless connection to access the Internet, as more than half of the respondents also said that they didn't have access to broadband.



Click to enlarge image



Via Statistia.

