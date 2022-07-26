Neighbors In These Countries Are Most Likely To 'Borrow' Your Wi-Fi

According to Statista's Global Consumer Survey, Europeans love "borrowing" their neighbors' wi-fi, while the rates of neighbors borrowing wi-fi in China, the UK and America were nearly half of those prevalent in Europe.

The survey showed that rates were highest in the Netherlands. Sixteen percent of Dutch respondents said they use someone else's wireless connection to access the Internet, as more than half of the respondents also said that they didn't have access to broadband.







Via Statistia.

[Photo by Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash]