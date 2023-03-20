The Most Sleep Deprived States And Cities In The US, Mapped

It's recommended that adults get more than seven hours of sleep per night. Nearly one-third of adults in the US say they sleep for less than seven hours at night, while more than half say they feel sleepy during the day.

Using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the Charlotte's Web team mapped out America's most sleep-deprived states, and places within each state.

Key Takeaways:

McCreary county, Kentucky, and Mingo county, West Virgina, are among the most sleep-deprived places in America, with 49 percent of adults in each area saying they are sleep-deprived.

Scotts Bluff county, Nebraska, Mahnomen county, Minnesota, and Orleans county, Vermont, had some of the lowest rates of sleep-deprivation among adults, with less than 36 percent of respondents in each area saying they were sleep-deprived.

