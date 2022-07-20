NAME RECOGNITION
The Most Popular Consumer Brands Around The World, Visualized
A study from BusinessFinancing.co.uk maps out the world's most popular brands. They also zoomed in on America's favorite brands and the world's most popular coffee shops, beers and more.
Key Takeaways:
Streaming giant Netflix was the most-searched brand, leading in 92 countries, but Amazon had the highest tally of global monthly searches (335.4 million).
Heineken, which was globally searched nearly one million times last year, was determined to be the most popular beer brand, followed by Guinness and Aguila.
Starbucks completely dominates the global coffee shop market, leading with over 30 million global monthly search in 143 countries, even though the brand is only available in less than 100 countries globally.
Among fast-food brands, Kentucky Fried Chicken is more widely searched, a leader in 83 countries, but McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Domino's all had higher global monthly searches.
