The Most Loved And Hated Brands From Around The World, Mapped
Merchant Machine, a blog about payment processing, mapped the popularity of brands (after making a list from BrandDirectory's 2023 annual report) to see which ones were the most popular in each nation. Their list analyzed over 2,000 brands and used an AI sentiment tool to attribute a positive (or negative) sentiment to tweets posted about the brand to determine its how much it was liked.
Key Takeaways:
-
In the US, Tiffany & Co. (a jewelery brand) was among the most loved, with 78 percent of positive tweets, followed by software company Salesforce (77 percent) and the theme park/attractions of Universal Studios (76 percent).
-
Fox Corp, the broadcast conglomerate, received the most hate on Twitter with 88 percent of negative tweets, followed by the ISP Spectrum (85 percent) and Capital One bank (84 percent).
-
Among other global brands that received the most hate in their countries, a lot of airlines — like Precision Air from Tanzania, and Emirates from the UAE, and defunct carriers like Austral Lineas Aereas (Argentina) and Air Namibia — made the top of the list.
Via Merchant Machine.