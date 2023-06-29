Popular
The Most Expensive Divorces Of All Time, Ranked

The highest divorce settlement in history was almost $40 billion. Ouch.
Divorces can be pricey for anyone, but when mega-wealthy couples split, the settlements can reach the billions. Researchers at WyomingLLCAttorney.com analyzed available data to find out which divorces resulted in the highest settlements of all time, and adjusted the figures for inflation.

The most expensive divorce in history was that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott, whose 2019 split resulted in a settlement of $38 billion (or nearly $45 billion in today's dollars).

The second-most costly divorce of all time — considerably lower than Bezos and Scott's — was between businessman and racehorse owner Alec Wildenstein and socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein. The former couple settled for $3.8 billion in 1999, which equates to roughly $7 billion adjusted for inflation in 2023.


Click image to enlarge

most expensive divorces



Via WyomingLLCAttorney.com.

