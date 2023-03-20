The Worst Time To Drive On American Roads, Visualized

Traffic deaths rose to a high in 2021, and they are likely to break another record in 2022 as the National Safety Council's preliminary auto fatalities death toll is expected to cross 46,000. NSC's data showed that eight states (Oklahoma, Idaho, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Montana, Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and the District of Columbia) decreased traffic deaths and ten states (Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, Maine, New Hampshire, Delaware, Connecticut, Nebraska, Washington, Indiana) had an increase of more than 14 percent.

Auto blog The Clunker Junker used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data and looked at the times of day that were the most fatal, and the worst days in a year for accidents, across American roads.

Key Takeaways:

Between nine and 10 PM there were on average 5.5 collisions, making it the most dangerous time to drive during the day. The least amount of collisions (2.3) took place during four and five AM.

On average, Saturday had the most number of fatal accidents per hour (4.6) and reached highs of seven during the worst hour (b/w nine to 10 PM). Overall September had the highest number of crashes where a death occurred (106 per day) and March had the least (80 per day).

Via The Clunker Junker.