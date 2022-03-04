Trending
The Most Common Dream In Every Country, Mapped

Submitted by James Crugnale

Do you sometimes wonder if your dreams are pretty strange? They might actually be fairly common in countries across the world. Here's the most frequently Googled dreams in every country.

Dream theorists have long pondered if having nightmares about certain things have a deeper meaning. According to a study by Mornings.co.uk, the most common dream around the world, based on Google search data where the info was available, was about snakes. Dream interpretors believe dreaming of snakes represents hidden fears and worries.

People in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada dream the most about their teeth falling out significantly more than any other dream. Dream theorists believe this indicates a "lack of self-confidence or embarrassment."

The data visualization team at Mornings.co.uk crunched the numbers and mapped out what people dream the most around the world.

