SWEET DREAMS
The Most Common Dream In Every Country, Mapped
Submitted by James Crugnale
Dream theorists have long pondered if having nightmares about certain things have a deeper meaning. According to a study by Mornings.co.uk, the most common dream around the world, based on Google search data where the info was available, was about snakes. Dream interpretors believe dreaming of snakes represents hidden fears and worries.
People in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada dream the most about their teeth falling out significantly more than any other dream. Dream theorists believe this indicates a "lack of self-confidence or embarrassment."
The data visualization team at Mornings.co.uk crunched the numbers and mapped out what people dream the most around the world.
The Most Common Dreams Around The World
The Most Common Dreams In The United States
The Most Common Dreams In The United Kingdom
The Most Common Dreams In Australia
The Most Common Dreams In Canada
The Most Common Dream For Every Country
[Read more at Mornings.co.uk]