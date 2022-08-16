Popular
SORRY TO ALL THE 'CHOLE'S OUT THERE

The Most-Changed Baby Names, Ranked

Molly Bradley · · 944 reads
From names that parents come to regret, to unfortunate misspellings — here are the most-changed baby names, and the names that are most adopted in a name change.

What's in a name? Turns out, very often, an unintentional spelling error that needs correction down the line.

The Washington Post obtained data from the Social Security Administration, collected between January 2017 to March 2022, about baby names that parents most often change, and the names that parents most often change their babies' names to.

The first and second most-changed names happen to correspond with the two most-adopted names: a lot of parents seem to misspell the names "Isaac" and "Chloe" as "Issac" and "Chole." Only later do find they need to correct the error. (It seems like a similar thing might sometimes be happening with "Conner"/"Connor," too.)



Rank Most-Changed Names Rank Most-Adopted Names
1 Issac 1 Isaac
2 Chole 2 Chloe
3 Aiden 3 Sebastian
4 Conner 4 William
5 Elliot 5 Olivia
6 Michael 6 Michael
7 James 7 Elijah
8 Isabella 8 Matthew
9 Sophia 9 Connor
10 David 10 Jonathan


Via The Washington Post

