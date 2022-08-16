The Most-Changed Baby Names, Ranked

What's in a name? Turns out, very often, an unintentional spelling error that needs correction down the line.

The Washington Post obtained data from the Social Security Administration, collected between January 2017 to March 2022, about baby names that parents most often change, and the names that parents most often change their babies' names to.

The first and second most-changed names happen to correspond with the two most-adopted names: a lot of parents seem to misspell the names "Isaac" and "Chloe" as "Issac" and "Chole." Only later do find they need to correct the error. (It seems like a similar thing might sometimes be happening with "Conner"/"Connor," too.)







Rank Most-Changed Names Rank Most-Adopted Names 1 Issac 1 Isaac 2 Chole 2 Chloe 3 Aiden 3 Sebastian 4 Conner 4 William 5 Elliot 5 Olivia 6 Michael 6 Michael 7 James 7 Elijah 8 Isabella 8 Matthew 9 Sophia 9 Connor 10 David 10 Jonathan

Via The Washington Post