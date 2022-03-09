MORE BUCKS FOR STARBUCKS
How Expensive Are Starbucks Lattes Around The World? These Data Visualizations Break It Down
Submitted by Molly Bradley
You'd think identical items at chain restaurants would be worth the same amount of money no matter where you are, right?
Not so. Personal finance blog SavingSpot created data visualizations that show how much a tall latte from Starbucks costs in different states and countries. They also ranked the most and least affordable lattes by their price as a percentage of median daily income in different countries.
Below, you'll find an interactive table and chart, followed by maps that illustrate the price of a tall latte from Starbucks around the world. (And, just for good measure, there's a chart showing the most expensive Starbucks products in the world at the end.)
Tall Latte Prices By Country:
Tall Latte Prices By US State:
Tall Latte Prices In European Countries:
Tall Latte Prices In African Countries:
Tall Latte Prices In South American Countries:
Tall Latte Prices In The Middle East & Central Asia:
Tall Latte Prices In Asia & Oceania:
The Least & Most Affordable Tall Lattes:
The Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks Worldwide:
[Source: SavingSpot]
