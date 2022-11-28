Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the billions club

Every Song With More Than One Billion Spotify Streams, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Every Song With More Than One Billion Spotify Streams, Visualized
Have any of your favorite songs crossed the one-billion-stream milestone?
· 190 reads

Music streaming service Spotify launched in Europe in 2008 before moving into the US market in 2011. Ten years later, the site launched the Billions Club, a playlist featuring every song to surpass one billion streams.

Visual Capitalist took every song in the Billions Club playlist and arranged them by decade and artist.


Click image to enlarge

billions club spotify streams


As Spotify only launched in the US a little over a decade ago, the majority of songs (235 in total) are from the 2010s. Of those tracks, 21 have exceeded two billion streams.

The top five artists, ranked by the number of songs with more than a billion streams, are: Ed Sheeran (11 songs), Post Malone (nine songs), The Weeknd (nine songs), XXXTentacion (eight songs) and Ariana Grande (seven songs).



Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories