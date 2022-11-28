Every Song With More Than One Billion Spotify Streams, Visualized

Music streaming service Spotify launched in Europe in 2008 before moving into the US market in 2011. Ten years later, the site launched the Billions Club, a playlist featuring every song to surpass one billion streams.

Visual Capitalist took every song in the Billions Club playlist and arranged them by decade and artist.

Click image to enlarge

As Spotify only launched in the US a little over a decade ago, the majority of songs (235 in total) are from the 2010s. Of those tracks, 21 have exceeded two billion streams.

The top five artists, ranked by the number of songs with more than a billion streams, are: Ed Sheeran (11 songs), Post Malone (nine songs), The Weeknd (nine songs), XXXTentacion (eight songs) and Ariana Grande (seven songs).

Via Visual Capitalist.