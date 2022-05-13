we're all crying laughing
Which Emoji Do Different Countries Use The Most?
Everyone has their own favored set of emoji that they use regularly. But which emoji do different countries as a whole rely on?
Crossword Solver analyzed 9 million geotagged tweets from every country in the world to determine the emoji that different nations use the most overall. They turned this data into maps of the world and each continent or region to chart emoji usage across the globe.
Key Findings:
- The "face with tears of joy" emoji — 😂 — is the most-used emoji in 75 countries, making it the most common across the world.
- The second-most used emoji in the world is the heart (❤️) emoji.
- The square green and grey emoji people use to share their Wordle results have entered America's top ten most-used emoji rankings.
The Most-Used Emoji In Every Country
North America
By US State
South America
Europe
Middle East & Central Asia
Asia & Oceania
Africa
See more maps of emoji use worldwide at Crossword-Solver.io.
