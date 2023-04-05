talk talk
The Most Spoken Languages In The World, Ranked
There are over 7,000 languages in use across the globe, but for various reasons (like, for example, colonialism), some are spoken a lot more around the world than others.
Using data from Berlitz, this data visualization by the Genuine Impact team shows which languages are most spoken worldwide, by native and non-native speakers.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, English is the most spoken language in the world, with nearly 3.73 million native speakers and more than 1,079 million non-native speakers.
In second is Mandarin. Of the world's 1,118 million Mandarin speakers, 929 million are native and 189 are non-native.
As many as 120.7 million people speak Nigerian Pidgin, an English-based creole language, but only 4.7 million of them are native speakers.
