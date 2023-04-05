Popular
talk talk

The Most Spoken Languages In The World, Ranked

For some of the world's languages, the majority of speakers are non-natives.
There are over 7,000 languages in use across the globe, but for various reasons (like, for example, colonialism), some are spoken a lot more around the world than others.

Using data from Berlitz, this data visualization by the Genuine Impact team shows which languages are most spoken worldwide, by native and non-native speakers.


most spoken languages worldwide


Perhaps unsurprisingly, English is the most spoken language in the world, with nearly 3.73 million native speakers and more than 1,079 million non-native speakers.

In second is Mandarin. Of the world's 1,118 million Mandarin speakers, 929 million are native and 189 are non-native.

As many as 120.7 million people speak Nigerian Pidgin, an English-based creole language, but only 4.7 million of them are native speakers.


Via Reddit.

[Image credit: Shane Rounce]

