Every US State's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez · · 607 reads
These are the most popular ice cream flavors in each US state. What's yours?

It's no secret that America loves ice cream, but it appears that the US just can't agree on which flavor is the best. TOP Agency analyzed commerce trends to find out which ice cream flavor is most popular in each US state — and which is the most-loved overall.


Click to enlarge images.

most popular ice cream US


Perhaps unsurprisingly, chocolate ranks first, with 15 states claiming it as their favorite. When it comes to the top five flavors per US state, however, there's a range of picks in the mix.


ice cream flavors by state



Via TOP Agency

Image credit: Bryn Beatson / Unsplash

