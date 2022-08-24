Every US State's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor, Visualized

It's no secret that America loves ice cream, but it appears that the US just can't agree on which flavor is the best. TOP Agency analyzed commerce trends to find out which ice cream flavor is most popular in each US state — and which is the most-loved overall.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, chocolate ranks first, with 15 states claiming it as their favorite. When it comes to the top five flavors per US state, however, there's a range of picks in the mix.

