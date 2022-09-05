Visualizing The World's Most Popular Consumer Brands In 2022

Whether we like it or not, most of us have come to rely on certain brands for almost every aspect of our lives. Whether it's entertainment or next-day grocery deliveries, pretty much everything we need or want is available at the click of a mouse or tap of a phone screen — and when it comes to the brands we use, there are clear favorites.

BusinessFinancing.co.uk has analyzed Google search data to find out which are the most popular consumer brands across the globe in 2022.

Click images to enlarge

Key Findings:

Amazon is the most popular brand in terms of searches — with 335.4 million searches per month — but is second to Netflix when it comes to the number of countries it's most popular in (42).

The most-searched brand in the highest number of countries worldwide, Netflix tops the list in 92 countries.

The world's third most popular brand is IKEA, ranking as the most-searched in 14 countries around the globe.

Most Popular Brands By Industry

Via BusinessFinancing.co.uk.