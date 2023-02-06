The Musicians With The Most Grammy Awards, Ranked

The Grammy's 65th annual awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening, with Harry Styles, Bonnie Raitt, Samara Joy and Lizzo receiving the night's biggest wins.

Serial Grammy-winner Beyoncé took home four awards, including best dance/electronic album for 2022's "Renaissance," bringing her total number of Grammys to 32 and becoming most Grammy-awarded musician in history. The pop icon is also the first woman artist to receive the most nominations (88).

Click image to enlarge

After this year's awards, Beyoncé has taken the top spot from conductor and musical director George Solti, who won his 31st Grammy back in 1998. The third-most Grammy-awarded artist is music legend Quincy Jones, with a total of 28 wins.

