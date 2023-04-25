The Most Gambling-Addicted States, Mapped

Gambling is illegal in Hawaii and Utah, but that clearly does not stop people from doing it in those states. Gambling is a gigantic business now in America ($60 billion last year in revenue alone), and that leads to a larger impact from gambling addiction. According to the Mayo Clinic, 1-3 percent of all adults in the US have it.

Wallet Hub crunched the numbers to show which states are most likely to have excessive gambling going on in them, and of course Nevada is number one by a very large margin. Well over New Jersey, the home of Atlantic City (AKA the Las Vegas of the east coast).

Key Takeaways:

South Dakota and Oklahoma have almost as many casinos and gaming machines as the state of Nevada. Who knew.

The states that rely on lottery ticket sales the most are the following: Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware.

Mississippi and Minnesota share the highest percentage of gambling addicts. Michigan has the fewest.

Gambling-related arrests happen in California, Louisiana, Delaware and Nevada the most. New Jersey almost tied for 1st in that, which again, surprised us a ton because you'd think New Jersey would be the at the top of that list.

Via WalletHub.