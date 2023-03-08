Popular
how to say 'I love you'

Each US States' Love Language, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
This is how residents of each US state most enjoy receiving and expressing love.
· 730 reads

"Love languages" are the ways people most like to receive and express love. Gary Chapman, PhD, who created the concept, says the five love languages are: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service and receiving gifts.

Preply surveyed more than 2,000 Americans across the country to find out which love languages are most popular in each of the US states (where data was available).


Key Findings:

  • The most popular love language to receive overall is quality time.
  • America’s favorite way to express love is acts of service.
  • The least popular love language in the US is receiving gifts.

love languages us states mapped

love languages america states



Via Preply.

